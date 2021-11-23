Star Sharks recruit slams ‘pretty crap’ theory after Storm exit: Off-season Central

Hynes signed a three-year deal with the Sharks in June after becoming a breakout star of the 2021 season.

There’s a theory that players never reach their best form again after leaving the Storm but the 25-year-old is determined to prove that “crap” theory is wrong.

Speaking to reporters on Monday — his first day back at training — Hynes hosed down any concern that he’ll fizzle out under new coach Craig Fitzgibbon.

“There’s obviously a lot of noise about people leaving the Storm and going to other clubs if they don’t go as well, but I think that’s all pretty crap to be honest,” he said.

“If you put the work in, I can’t see why you can’t be as good as what you were at the Storm. I just don’t think it’s an appropriate thing to say.

“‘Bellza’ gets the best out of you at the Storm, but why can’t other coaches? If you put the work in, it doesn’t matter what happens.

“I don’t know if I have a point to prove to anyone other than myself. There’s going to be outside noise and plenty of it this year.

“Me going to the Sharks in the halves where I haven’t really played a whole lot of in the NRL is going to get people talking. If I put the hard work in and the training in, hopefully I can prove them all wrong.”

As Hynes mentioned, he’ll be making the switch to the halves in 2022. It may be new for fans given he excelled while filling in at fullback last season, but a playmaking role is what Central Coast product is actually most used to.

“I grew up playing in the halves my whole life,” Hynes said.

“It’s not new to me at all. People might think that, but I only played fullback when I was at the Storm. It was pretty exciting (Fitzgibbon) wanted me to play in the halves.”

Hynes is already putting in the hard work — he turned up to training earlier than he was required to. He’ll be joined by Storm teammate Dale Finucane in the coming weeks.

The duo headline an impressive list of new recruits for the Sharks which includes ex-Dragons skipper Cameron McInnes, former Roosters winger Matt Ikuvalu and Australian Rugby Sevens Olympian Locky Miller.

They will all contribute heavily to a new era for Cronulla under the guidance of Fitzgibbon, who has arrived to the Shire after a long apprenticeship under Trent Robinson at the Roosters.

Fitzgibbon knows what success looks like. He played 263 NRL games and represented both New South Wales and Australia. He won a premiership as a player in 2002 and then three as an assistant coach.

Fitgibbon has long been touted as the next big thing in NRL coaching but has been waiting for the right job to come along. The Sharks — a club his father coached from 1988 to 1991 — is the right fit.

Hynes is confident that Ftizgibbon’s success at the Roosters will help the rookie coach implement a winning culture in Cronulla — something that played into the star’s decision to sign.

“He’s obviously come from a good system at the Roosters, similar to what we had at the Storm,” he said.

“He wanted to create a culture here, and the winning culture he wanted to bring is something I felt like I wanted to be a part of.

“If I was going to go somewhere, I wanted to go to a place which was going to make me as good as what I was (at Melbourne) and I feel like (Cronulla is) going to be a club similar to what I was at.”

Ironically, Hynes played a role in the Sharks’ six-year run of playing finals footy coming to an end. Cronulla had to beat Melbourne in the final round of the regular season to keep their year alive, but went down 28-16.

He was actually considering sitting out of the game to rest up for finals, but instead filled in for Cameron Munster at five-eighth — giving the Sharks a taste of what he can do in the halves.

Hynes believes that loss will only motivate his now teammates to return to finals next season.

“It’s going to make them hungrier for more and makes me hungrier to get them there... It’s exciting times here at this club,” he said.

Source: foxsports.com