Star halves deliver on coach’s challenge as Eels stun defending premiers: Big Hits

The likes of Moses, Clint Gutherson, Will Penisini and Reed Mahoney linked up to send Isaiah Papali’i over for the first try of the night.

Minutes later Moses kicked a “stunning” 40/20 and 19-year-old rookie Sean Russell slide over in the corner to extend Parramatta’s lead and potentially cement his spot in the Round 1 side.

Moses had his fingerprints all over the following try too as he kicked a grubber for Makahesi Makatoa to cross. Moses converted to take the Eels to an 18-nil lead at the break. Brown — who shifted to the centres — crossed in the 53rd minute to open the scoring in the second half off the back of a break made by back-up half Jake Arthur.

Five minutes later Mahoney scored but they weren’t done yet with Makatoa getting over for his second of the night. Moses added the extras to take the Eels to a 36-nil lead.

Adding to Penrith’s woes, last week’s cult hero Maverik Geyer left the field with a dislocated elbow, while Arthur does have one concern too with Bryce Cartwright being sin-binned for a shoulder charge.

BIG HITS

EELS HALVES RESPOND TO COACH’S CHALLENGE

Eels coach Brad Arthur put down the challenge to his halves pre-game. He wanted to see more from Mitchell Moses and Dylan Brown and the star due certainly delivered.

Moses’ fingerprints were all over Parramatta’s 18-nil lead at half time. He had a hand in the lead up to the opening try, kicked a 40/20 before the second try and put in a grubber for the third try.

Meanwhile, Brown looked dangerous every time he touched the ball, finishing the night with a try, two tacklebusts, one linebreak and 101 running metres.

“He seems to be everywhere Dylan Brown… good signs for him,” Fox League commentator Dan Ginnane said.

Fox League analyst Cooper Cronk also acknowledged that Brown is at his strongest when he runs the ball — but it has to be at the right time.

“When Dylan Brown was at his best, in his rookie season, he was the leading metre-eater for five-eighths, he was running over 100 metres,” he said.

“Last year was quiet in terms of ball in hands, but today he doesn’t have to run the ball 10 times, if he runs five or six times it needs to be the right time. Inject himself at the right time and be a threat – he’s done that today.”

Cronk was particularly impressed with Moses’ performance though.

“I like the connection between the halves. They are really responding to their coach,” he said.

“Brad Arthur put the blowtorch on his halves before the contest. This (try) was a half chance turned into a full chance because of the skill of Mitchell Moses’ quick hands to Gutherson… that is a spine well-connected and with high skill.

Source: foxsports.com.au