Star billing: How Olam has more pulling power than NRL’s biggest names

The Storm centre spruiks health insurance from a billboard here, coffee from the side of a bus there, then superannuation and investment policies on the way into the country’s capital.

By weight of numbers alone, Olam makes a compelling case as the NRL’s most popular man with a rugby league-mad nation of almost nine million.

A couple of ‘Justin Olam fan club’ Facebook pages boast more than 240,000 combined followers, trumping the tallies of entire clubs like Canberra, Manly and Cronulla among others.

Olam’s upgraded four-year deal with Melbourne, announced on Monday, ensures his pay packet falls into line with his standing as a premiership-winning, Dally M centre of the year.

It’s believed his popularity as the unofficial ‘king of PNG’ has delivered more third-party agreements – unlimited private player sponsorships provided they are not affiliated with a club or use the NRL’s intellectual property - than any other player in the game.

All the attention still makes the 28-year-old’s head spin. So do the regular messages and conversations with prime minister James Marape.

The chance to do something meaningful with his celebrity status makes it all worthwhile.

“I still haven’t gotten used to those billboards,” he laughs. “I still look at guys like Marcus Bai and David Mead, they’re still the guys I look up to like that.

“If my face is on a billboard it makes me more humble and I stop and think ‘just focus on your footy’. The PM too, he is the face of the country. So to get messages from him and have a bit of a relationship with him, that means a lot to me too.

“But my main goal playing rugby league is to hopefully influence young guys Papua New Guineans, show them that if I can do it they can do it as well.

“With any sponsorship, my priority is to go back and get involved with the community there. I want to go and meet the fans, meet the young kids and talk to them.

“I know there’s more chance they’ll listen to me because I’m a rugby player, so if I can give them a positive message, I have a responsibility to try and influence them in the right way.”

It’s a hell of a way from Olam’s famed upbringing in rural PNG, where games between remote villages were organised with a letter sent two weeks in advance, then marched to and from by foot.

In recent times Olam has been used to promote vaccine awareness in a nation where only around three per cent of people are inoculated and COVID-19 conspiracy theories run rampant.

Former Bulldogs CEO and veteran rugby league administrator Andrew Hill is spending more and more time in the country as he heads up a long-term NRL bid from Port Moresby - where he sees Olam’s influence first-hand.

“And it’s growing by the day,” Hill tells the Sydney Moring Herald & The Age. “He’s a national treasure here and he is genuinely everywhere. In Australia people might not follow rugby league but they’ll still know the name Johnathan Thurston or Cameron Smith.

“In Papua New Guinea, that’s Justin Olam. Everyone knows him and everyone looks up to him because he has taken a path to the NRL out of PNG, it’s an inspiration to the generations looking up to him.”

Over the years Olam has sent all manner of big-ticket items – cars, generators and televisions among them – to family, friends and entire villages. He is a ready advocate of higher education, earning a degree in applied physics that he plans to follow up with more tertiary studies.

His proudest achievement though will be felt in years to come as the Storm have begun exploring establishing an NRL pathway in Papua New Guinea.

Already expansion outfit Redcliffe Dolphins have set up an agreement with Olam’s old Queensland Cup side PNG Hunters, where four local players will complete a 2023 pre-season with Wayne Bennett’s squad before two of them stay on for the rest of the season.

“To think that there was no pathway coming through from over there, dreaming of playing for Melbourne or whoever just wasn’t really a thing,” Olam says.

“Teams like the Hunters coming in and helping guys make it, it’s very special.

“It’s really exciting to see the Storm and Dolphins get involved and consider helping build that pathway, it was one of the reasons I signed on again too. Helping that young PNG talent through is something I want to do. It’s a really good initiative and I’d love to help wherever I can.”

Story first published on The Sydney Morning Herald

Link to original story