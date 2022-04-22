Sportstok 7s Dates Set

Sportstok franchise Manager Benson Upas when confirming the dates, said he’s also very proud to announce this year also marks 5 years since the tournament started in 2018.

Sportstok Rugby 7s, possibly the fastest growing off season 7s tournament in the country at the moment, is looking forward to hosting its 5th edition in June this year with registrations for 24 spots now up for grabs.

Upas said with the tournament growing every year, their focus this year is to invite new teams from provinces to come and participate and expose their talents while they would still have benchmark teams like PC Ravens of Lae, the Moresby based teams Brothers, Uni and Harlequins, and others that have been consistently been participating just to maintain the quality and standard of the tournament.

Upas said so far they have received interests from a number of outside teams including Kimbe Rebels, one from Lihir and two from Daru. He said they are looking at 24 to 26 men’s teams, and 10 to 12 women’s teams for the first time this year.

The franchise Manager was also elated with the presentation of K38,000 by NiuPower towards this year’s tournament.