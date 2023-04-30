Spartans in Lae for 7s tourney

Formed in 2020 they have proved their worth to be in the competition. The team is proud to PNG Pukpuks’ Jackie Winas, selected to the national side following the Wewak 7s competition in 2021.

Dubbed as the “underdogs” in the Madang Rugby Fraternity, they have played exceptionally well in all their games with no losses in the quarter and semifinals. Taking on renowned teams in Madang including Kalibobo Gunners, 6B pirates and Divine Word University.

Ward 4 Councilor Bonny Simon and his wife Gilem are proud mentors of the team. Their sons are also on the team.

“Spartans is a family team. We have made sure we are always there for the boys in all their games giving support where due,” said the Simons. “We have seen their capabilities on the field and they have proved to be very competitive despite having limited experience and resources.

“The games also have a positive impact on these youths as it keeps them focused on keeping fit deviates them from getting involved in anti-social behaviors. They are good kids and have become great role models for all the street kids. All they need now is a good sponsor.”

Takara Finance and Rookes Marine Repairs have been providing moral support and support in kind for the Spartans campaign in the Madang Rugby Union Association.

MRUA Presdident Panchito Emapou, expressed how proud he was of the young team, and they have remained consistent in the competition.

“They are a capable team who have the potential to excel,” Mr. Emapou said.

Mr. Emapou added that Madang is being represented in the Lae 7s tournament by 6B pirates, Kalibobo Gunners and Spartans. He anticipates a good game for all Madang teams.

“With the other centres in play, they can overrun us with their weight, however, the Madang team can counter them with their fast play and ball work,” said a confident Emapou.