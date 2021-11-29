Solving Wayne’s $1m problem: How Dolphins can build a team without marquee man

The only superstars left on the open market are Kalyn Ponga - who has emphasised his focus is with the Knights, and Brandon Smith - who looks set to join the Roosters after revealing the club rolled out the red carpet for him last week.

Both developments spell trouble for Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett.

Maroons enforcer Felise Kaufusi became the Dolphins’ first signing on Friday, after Bennett missed out on a host of other big names.

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo has admitted to foxsports.com.au that “the next few are months are critical” for the Dolphins. But he reiterated no compensation - such as a bigger salary cap - will be given to the club in order to compete.

Expansion sides in the past have been littered with marquee men including Mat Rogers (Titans), Glenn Lazarus (Storm), Ian Roberts (Cowboys) and Mark Geyer (Western Reds).

No club has entered the NRL without a genuine superstar on their books, but former Kangaroos champion Brent Tate told foxsports.com.au that Bennett doesn’t necessarily need a marquee signing.

The Eels are proof that approach isn’t exactly a premiership-winning formula.

Parramatta refuses to pay its players more than $800,000 per year and they’ve bounced out in the second week of finals for the past three straight seasons. But Tate believes if anybody can pull it off, it’s the greatest coach of all time.

Bennett has relationships with players across the NRL and there’s plenty of previous experiences he should lean on to build his roster.

Source: foxsports.com