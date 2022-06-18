Sharks v Titans: Finucane a late inclusion; Clark cleared to play

Under new coach Craig Fitzgibbon the Sharks are putting together an impressive campaign although a lack of consistency has become something of a concern with their last eight games reading L-W-L-W-L-W-L-W.

The Titans, meanwhile, would happily settle for such a record having dropped nine of their past 10 games and conceded 282 points in the process.

When they clashed in round 11 it was the Sharks getting home by a slender margin after scores had been level at half-time so the Titans can at least take some confidence out of that performance as they search for a morale-boosting win.

The Rundown

Team news

Sharks: Skipper Dale Finucane will make his return from a knee injury off the bench, replacing Andrew Fifita in the 17. There are no other changes for the Sharks with Connor Tracey listed as 18th man.

Titans: There are no late changes for the struggling Titans. AJ Brimson (COVID protocols) returns at fullback allowing Jamayne Isaako to go back to the wing and Esan Marsters drops to the reserves. Erin Clark (ribs) will take his place in the side. Kevin Proctor dropped out of the squad on Friday and will likely return next week.

Key match-up

Sione Katoa v Greg Marzhew: The power, the pace, the tackle busting and the tries. It's all on show here as Sharks right winger Katoa goes head-to-head with the Titans' left winger Marzhew, who ran for 272 metres against the Bunnies and made a mess of the defence with a barnstorming try in the first half. Katoa helped himself to a hat-trick against the Warriors and had seven tackle breaks as he continued a fine season which has him equal fifth on the try-scoring charts with 10 in 12 games.

Stat Attack

The Titans are 0-6 away from home in 2022 and the Sharks are 5-1 at PointsBet Stadium but this game will be played on neutral territory in Coffs Harbour. Some of the Titans' best showings have been away from the confines of Cbus Super Stadium, pushing the Eels to four points in round one, going down to the Raiders by just two in round three, stretching Manly at 4 Pines Park in round six before losing 26-18 and blasting out of the blocks to lead Brisbane 24-4 at half-time at Suncorp in round 12 before going down by 11 points.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story