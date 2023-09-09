Sharks v Roosters: Tracey good to go; Manu returns for Robbo

The Tricolours simultaneously kept their own season alive and ended the premiership hopes of arch-rivals the Rabbitohs last week with a 26-12 win, and heading into Finals Week One only the Knights are riding a better run of form than Trent Robinson’s men.

Cronulla too have enjoyed a strong final month to the regular season, winning four of their last six, and will be battle-hardened after emerging 24-6 winners over the Raiders in a match which for the opening hour had the intensity of finals football.

With victory last week the Sharks earned the right to play at PointsBet Stadium, where they have won six of 10 this season, although the Roosters have good recent memories there too having won in four of their past five visits.

When they met in Round 7 this year it was the Sharks who came away with a 22-12 home win, which was Cronulla’s first win over the Roosters since July 2017

Team News

Sharks: A change on Friday with Braden Hamlin-Uele out of the side due to a knee complaint. He is replaced in the front row by Royce Hunt and the new man on the bench is Jesse Colquhoun. Fullback Connor Tracey (knee) is good to go while the man he has replaced for the past fives games, Will Kennedy, remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. He should be right to return if the Sharks can progress to week two.

Roosters: No changes in Friday's 24-hour update. After failing in his bid to be declared fit for Round 27, Joey Manu (hamstring) looks to be good to go although Corey Allan remains in the squad should there be any late drama. With veteran winger Daniel Tupou out due to the knee injury he suffered in the lead-up to Round 27, Junior Pauga will play his first ever finals match.

Original article by: NRL.com