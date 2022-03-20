Sharks snatch win over Eels after siren

The dramatic finish was a fitting climax to a see-sawing battle between the Sharks and Eels, in which Hynes and rival halfback Mitchell Moses were both outstanding for their teams.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was among the Cronulla fans who jumped to their feet when Matt Moylan put Teig Wilton over in the 80th minute to give Hynes the opportunity to claim the first win under new coach Craig Fitzgibbon.

Wilton was in the thick of the action during the match and appeared to make it his personal mission to test out the fitness of Moses, who was injured midway through the first half and hobbled out to the wing.

The Eels halfback managed to play on but was unable to goal kick and was targeted by the Sharks forwards, with Wilton placed on report for a late tackle.

Source: NRL