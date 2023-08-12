Sharks all class in big win over Titans

With five-eighth Braydon Trindall and hooker Blayke Brailey pulling the strings, between them setting up three tries directly, the Sharks proved too much for the Titans, who lost veteran playmaker Kieran Foran to a rib injury at half-time.

A first-half double to Ronaldo Mulitalo in his return from a jaw injury helped the hosts to a 20-6 lead at the break, and from there they ran in a further three tries to claim another two competition points.

Crucially, they also significantly boosted their for-and-against record, which could be a big factor on the congested Telstra Premiership ladder.

Led by a back five who all carried the ball for over 130 metres, Cronulla pounded the Titans into submission and finished with just under 500 extra run metres than their opponents.

After Mulitalo finished a crisp backline move to open the scoring, Connor Tracey started and finished a 75-metre effort for the Sharks' second, with Nicho Hynes converting one of the tries for a 10-0 lead.

The Titans threatened to come right back though, with Tino Fa'asuamaleaui crossing before a Phillip Sami claim was ruled out for a forward pass, which killed off the building momentum for the Gold Coast.

The Sharks stood firm and on the half hour, after shaking off an ankle complaint which saw him limping heavily following his first try, Mulitalo grabbed his second before Cameron McInnes battled over.

After celebrating his 250th game for the club last week, Wade Graham got a try four minutes into the second half, with Toby Rudolf following 19 minutes later.

When the Titans did eventually get over the line again, it was ruled out by the Bunker when David Fifita was found to have knocked the ball forward on his way to scoring.

Any faint hope of a fight back ended when Erin Clark was binned for his role in a scuffle which ensued after Fifita was put on report for a shoulder charge with 14 to play.

With the advantage of an extra man the Sharks added their seventh try of the night through Jesse Ramien.

Coach Craig Fitzgibbon won't have been happy with the poor discipline of Briton Nikora in the dying seconds though, with the back-rower landing himself on report for a shoulder charge.

