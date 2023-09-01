Sea Eagles v Wests Tigers: Jake to hit 200; Da Silva a chance

Fan-favourite Jake Trbojevic will notch his 200th game for both the club and in the NRL in a major motivator for the home side while there's still an unlikely chance the Wests Tigers can claw their way off the bottom of the ladder with a big win.

It's been a disappointing season for both clubs with some high expectation at the start of the season but injuries and suspensions have cruelled their journeys, along with a rollercoaster of inconsistent performances.

Both these sides last met in April with the Sea Eagles escaping with a 22-16 win in Campbelltown. That match had some fireworks both during and post-match so expect this to offer similiar despite where the sides are placed on the ladder.

Team news

Sea Eagles: No late changes expected. Dean Matterson comes onto the bench with Kelma Tuilagi going to 18th Man. Josh Schuster has been retained in the 19-man squad as a reserve but isn't expect to feature. Jake Trbojevic will become the 18th player to play 200 games for the Sea Eagles.

Wests Tigers: Alex Twal (illness) and Jake Simpkin (head knock) return but Stefano Utoikamanu and John Bateman are out. Api Koroisau will again play in the halves alongside Daine Laurie. Josh Feledy makes his NRL debut at centre and Kit Laulilii also gets his first shot at the big time off the bench. Tallyn Da Silva remains a chance to join the bench after being retained in the squad as 18th Man.

