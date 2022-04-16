Sea Eagles v Titans: Taupau ruled out; Kelly rejoins backline

Stand-in fullback Reuben Garrick got the job done for a Manly side that easily accounted for a disappointing Knights outfit.

The Titans had a more eventful evening, luckily dodging a couple of sin-bins as well as a now-infamous pitch invader, eventually going down 26-20 at home to the Eels after a high-scoring four-point loss to the same side in round one.

The Rundown

Team news

Sea Eagles: Prop Martin Taupau and centre Morgan Harper are both out due to COVID. Toafofoa Sipley is the new front-rower and Tolutau Koula returns from a calf injury to fill in for Harper.

Titans: Brian Kelly returns at centre with Phil Sami shifting to the wing and Corey Thompson dropping out. Sam Lisone displaces Kevin Proctor on the interchange. Jayden Campbell is still at least a week away. No changes to the squad in the 24-hour update.

Key match-up

Andrew Davey v David Fifita: an intriguing clash looms out wide on Saturday afternoon. For Davey, the laconic lad from Emerald who debuted at 28 then had to come back from a knee reconstruction, every chance is to be cherished and so far every post is a winner, with a try last week in just his sixth ever run-on start. You can guarantee he won't be overawed by the prospect of marking up on Titans' right-side wrecking ball David Fifita, who scored a try of his own last week - one neither Davey nor almost anyone else could have scored. He's been quiet this year though, and how he gets into the game and how Davey handles that will have a big say on the outcome.

Stat attack

Titans powerhouse Greg Marzhew currently tops the NRL for tackle busts with 29, so Manly's kick-chase off the back of Daly Cherry-Evans NRL-high 2482 kick metres will need to be spot on.

