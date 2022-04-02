Sea Eagles v Raiders: Koula in for Parker; Cotric back on deck

Ricky Stuart's men were 22 points down in the shadows of half-time on Saturday and produced a stunning second-half surge to reel in the Titans and register their second narrow win of the season.

The Sea Eagles were also taken to the wire before opening their 2022 account on the back of a Daly Cherry-Evans field goal.

In round six last year the Sea Eagles headed to Mudgee with a 1-4 record and turrned their season around in a big way with a 36-0 demolition of the Titans.

Sea Eagles: Des Hasler had named an unchanged 17 for the trip to Mudgee but Brad Parker has come out of the side and Friday and his place is taken by teenager Tolutua Koula.

Josh Aloiai has served his suspension and is listed among the reserves.

Raiders: Winger Nick Cotric is expected to return from the quad injury that has sidelined him for the past two weeks in the only change to the 17 that produced a stunning comeback to down the Titans.

No changes to the squad in the 24-hour update on Friday.

Daly Cherry-Evans v Brad Schneider: Manly's marquee man has 264 games on his CV as well as a premiership, 16 Origins and 15 Tests. The Raiders No.7 is three games into his career but showing maturity and composure beyond his years. The 21-year-old couldn't be in better hands when it comes to the finer ats of halfback play - his coach Ricky Stuart was one of the great playmakers of the modern era. DCE got Manly home with a clutch field goal against the Bulldogs and he'll

The Sea Eagles have made just eight line breaks so far this season and the Raiders nine, both well off the pace being set by the Sharks with 21 and the Storm, Titans and Knights with 15 apiece.

