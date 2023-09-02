Sea Eagles end season in style to celebrate Trbojevic's 200th

Despite a disappointing end to the season, having fallen out of finals contention, Anthony Seibold's side gave their home fans something to cheer about in the final round with young guns Tolutau Koula and Haumole Olakau'atu running riot and making a big statement for the 2024 season.

Trbojevic made it a milestone match to remember when he went over in the 57th minute for his first try since Round 22 last season, thanks to star halfback Daly Cherry-Evans.

In early worrying signs for the Wests Tigers, it took just 39 seconds for the home side to open the scoring when Olakau'atu exploded through a hole to put Koula through on the right edge.

After Brad Parker fumbled another opportunity over the line, the Wests Tigers hit back when a set restart handed them their first attacking opportunity and hooker Api Koroisau darted over to level the scores 6-6.

Come the 16th minute and Koula made it a double thanks to a Ben Trbojevic linebreak in the previous play to put the Sea Eagles back in the lead 12-6.

The Sea Eagles extended their lead by ten when prolific winger Jason Saab ran in back-to-back tries on the right edge.

The Sea Eagles had their fifth try of the first half when Olakau'atu turned provider again, plucking a Jacob Arthur kick before finding Ethan Bullemor in support to score his first try of the season and hand the home side a 26-6 lead at the break.

The second-half turned into a try scoring blitz with Olakau'atu getting one of his own before milestone man Trbojevic was gifted a try on his 200th match thanks to some nice lead up work from Cherry-Evans.

With a 32-point lead, the Sea Eagles were in full flight late in the second half and started giving away tries for fun with rookies Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega and Gordon Chan Kum Tong next to cross the stripe.

After tipping one off earlier to Trbojevic, Daly Cherry-Evans scooted from hooker and muscled his way over to stretch the lead 54-6.

Winger Asu Kepaoa scored a consolation try in the 70th minute but it made little difference to lighten the blow as the Wests Tigers Round 27 defeat handed them their second consecutive wooden spoon after another disappointing season.

Original article by: NRL.com