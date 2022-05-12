 

Saukurus first experience

BY: Terry Longbut
16:29, May 12, 2022
Attending the KPHL sponsored Super 7s series in Port Moresby is a first time for the Gulf Saukurus. Majority of the boys are from the village.

The team is coached by PNG Para athlete Elias Larry who said most of the boys have the potential to excel and play at a higher level, but were never given the chance to showcase themselves at the national level, until now.

Larry said the team boasts a number of players from CRU and the NCDRU competitions.

Larry said they had 4 months to prepare for the tournament which included a number of trial matches between the boys from Kerema and Port Moresby to finalize their 17 men squad.  Ten of the boys are from the village which is a good experience for them.

As the Super 7s series continues for the next 3 weeks, Larry is confident of Saukurus detemination to embrace the experience and stay competitive.

KPHL PNGRU Super 7s Series
Gulf Saukurus
