Saukurus first experience

The team is coached by PNG Para athlete Elias Larry who said most of the boys have the potential to excel and play at a higher level, but were never given the chance to showcase themselves at the national level, until now.

Larry said the team boasts a number of players from CRU and the NCDRU competitions.

Larry said they had 4 months to prepare for the tournament which included a number of trial matches between the boys from Kerema and Port Moresby to finalize their 17 men squad. Ten of the boys are from the village which is a good experience for them.

As the Super 7s series continues for the next 3 weeks, Larry is confident of Saukurus detemination to embrace the experience and stay competitive.