Satellite 7s Underway

The matches started as early as 7am with teams from nearby villages, from inland, Daru and from up the Fly Delta region all had a representation.

Most of the teams fielded two to three teams representing respective villages in the South Fly district. Great raw talents were on display as teams contested in six pools.

Present to officiate the games were representative from Capital Rugby Union, headed by Tournament Director, Paul Joseph and representative from Daru Rugby Union.

Satellite Rugby Union 7s Tournament Chairman, Napoleon Mapo said it was great to see teams come early and display their talents.

"It’s great to see that the teams came early and started training while waiting for the start time. I am happy that both experienced and inexperienced players are together not only to play but also to learn and develop their skill in the game,” Mapo said.

He is happy that Masingara village was chosen to host the tournament. Mapo said the turnout was good as people came from the nearby villages to watch the games and enjoy the festive season together.