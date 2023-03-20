Sabama team upset Ave

Both teams were tied at 4-all after regulation time, forcing the contest into golden point time to decide the winner.

Ave had the services of current Orchids, Vero Waula and the Malabag sisters, Lilah and Rose up against an unknown Raiders outfit who scored the winning try in golden point time to shock their more fancied opponents 8-4 at fulltime.

The Ave women’s team is from the Gordons suburb with bulk of the women are seasoned players from the Port Moresby rugby league competition.

Raiders predominantly a touch team, had their backs against the wall trying to contain and match their star-studded opponents. To their surprise Raiders put up a brave fight in the first half that saw both teams scoring a try apiece going into halftime 4-all.

After the break the Sabama girls coached by former Hobar Wests rugby league legend, Alu Poka came out of the shed with a spring in their step and eventually putting the contest to sleep with a try to clinch what was the biggest upset in the JT 9s women’s competition.