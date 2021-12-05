Rugby Comp Heats Up

Big wins were recorded in last Friday’s match with Funeral Home Laumas running havoc over Koiari Nagavis, thrashing them 46-10, and Moresby South Blacks 38 dumped Hiri West 4.

In the other match results played last Friday, Gulf Isou 14 beat POM Suburban Ducks 8

FH Laumas 46 thrash Koiari Nagavas 10, Eda Bulldogs 22 edged out Rigo Raiders 20 and Moresby South Blacks 38 dumped Hiri West Flames 4.

Round 10 matches will be played this week ending before the teams go off for the festive period and return for the top six play-offs on the first week of January 2022.

After round 9, the top three teams are, NCD Vipers take the lead on 17 points, followed closely is Moresby South Blacks 16 and FH Laumas on 12 points.