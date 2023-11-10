Royals prevail in rematch

Royals came out victors, 24-10, in their elimination final rematch played at the NFS Oval 2 yesterday.

Royals will now face minor premiers Bige Petroleum Gulf West in the grand final set for 19th November 2023. This will also include grand finals for U20 and Women on the same date.

Hohola Flies meet Tarangau for the Dr. James Naipao U20 Shield while Paga Panthers up against Royals for the Sandis Tsaka Women Shield.

The PRL Grand Final will be staged at the Santos National Football stadium oval 1.

The much delayed grand final was due to multiple disruptions over the past month due to discrepancies in clubs player summary and registration payments and a number of appeals on technical issues.