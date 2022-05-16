Royals Defeat Hohola Flies

In the earlier game, Royals held out defending premiers Hohola Flies to a scoreless first half.

In the second half both teams scored a try apiece with Royals able to convert their try to take out the match 6-4 at fulltime.

Next Defence and Hanuabada Hawks fought out a 16-16 Draw.

In the worthy main game, Kone Tigers despite dominating play for majority of the match, unlucky to go down 9-8 to Paga Panthers right at the death, thanks to a Jeffrey Para field goal to seal the match in Panthers favour.

The old traditional clash of the "Big Cats" was tense and an evenly contested affair that dates back to the 60's, 70s and 80s.

In the Under 20, Defence bt Hawks 14-nil, Kone Tigers and Paga Panthers finished off to a draw 4-4 and Kone Storms thrashed Gulf West 16-nil.

While a very disappointed PRL Administor, Meke Maino said unfortunately all Women’s matches were forfeited on Saturday, as some clubs refused to field women's teams this year, which is against PNGRFL competition and participation requirements.