Roosters v Sea Eagles: Radley and Smith named; Walker returns

The Roosters kept most of their big guns on ice through the trials, with many of them working back from injury, and it showed in round one with the team struggling for rhythm against an energetic and disciplined Newcastle.

Manly took the opposite path, giving the likes of Tom Trbojevic and Daly Cherry-Evans big minutes in the pre-season but they still had no answers to a dominant Penrith side in round one.

The Rundown

Team news

Roosters: Victor Radley and Billy Smith have been named despite suffering head knocks last week against the Knights. Both will be monitored during the week. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is named to start the game but may swap on game day with youngster Fletcher Baker as they did in round one.

No changes to the squad in the 24-hour update.

Sea Eagles: Experienced utility Dylan Walker returns to the squad at the expense of youngster Tolutau Koula, who played eight minutes in his debut game against the Panthers in round one. Andrew Davey (knee) has been named among the reserves after a try-scoring return from injury for Blacktown Workers last week.

No changes to the squad on Thursday in the 24-hour update.

Key match-up

James Tedesco v Tom Trbojevic: Two of the best players in the sport, and arguably the two best of the raft of superstar fullbacks, were each almost totally nullified in round one. Tedesco had a possible try pulled back due to obstruction and Trbjevic still came up with a try-assist that could have proved game-breaking if Manly had kicked on in the second half, but there's no doubt each will be out for an improved effort in round two.

Stat attack

Both these sides were dominated through the middle more than we are used to seeing in round one. The Roosters were on the wrong end of a 1815-1431 run-metre tally, while the gap was even more stark for Manly as Penrith out-ran them to the tune of 2084-1379 metres.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story