Roosters v Sea Eagles: Butcher sidelined; 'Burbo' boost for Manly

The Roosters sit four points outside the top eight going into Round 23 and would need to win at least four of their final five matches to give themselves any hope of continuing their six-year finals streak.

Trent Robinson's side were well-beaten by the Broncos last start and will be up against a Sea Eagles outfit who got the job done in Daly Cherry-Evans' 300th NRL match to make it three wins in their last four games.

Both these sides only met a month ago with the match coming down to the wire for an 18-16 victory to the Sea Eagles at 4 Pines Park.

Another repeat result would all but spell the end of the Roosters' finals hopes and the Sea Eagles would love nothing more than to be the team that piles on the pain for the Eastern Suburbs club.

Team news

Roosters: After failing a head injury assessment against the Broncos, forward Egan Butcher will miss the match. Youngster Siua Wong comes in for his fourth game of the season and first as a starter. Drew Hutchison joins the bench with Jake Turpin dropping to the reserves. No changes in Wednesday's 24-hour update.

Sea Eagles: Ben Trbojevic (hamstring) is back on deck but Christian Tuipulotu (knee) is set to miss at least two weeks. Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega comes in on the wing for his fifth game of the season. Trbojevic's return sees Sean Keppie drop out of the squad. Coach Anthony Seibold said Matt Lodge would be right to play despite missing training this week due to illness.

Original article by: NRL.com