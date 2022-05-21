Roosters v Panthers: Butcher in for Radley; Premiers unchanged

They look to be settling into a groove though with two wins on the bounce and the form of Joseph Suaalii and Sam Walker in Magic Round will give them plenty of confidence as they prepare to tackle the premiers.

Penrith could not have been any more impressive in dismantling the Storm and they now sit alone at the top of the table as they close in on the testing State of Origin period when a number of their stars will be called up.

Much has been made of Penrith's remarkable home record in recent years but it's worth noting they are unbeaten in away games in 2022 so a trip to the iconic SCG will hold no fears for Ivan Cleary's men.

The Rundown

Team news

Roosters: Lindsay Collins was promoted to start in the front-row in his return from a high tackle suspension after a forward reshuffle when the teams were trimmed to 19 players 24 hours before kick-off. With Sitili Tupouniua out, Nat Butcher moves to the second-row and Sio Siua Taukeiaho shifts to lock. Terrell May is the new face on the interchange bench. Connor Watson is named to start at hooker but may swap on game day with Drew Hutchison as they did last week.

Panthers: The premiers roll out the same 17-man squad that took care of Melbourne in devastating fashion in Magic Round. They'll also be hoping to have coach Ivan Cleary back on deck after he missed the trip to Brisbane due to knee surgery.

Key match-up

Luke Keary v Nathan Cleary: Keary has roared to life in recent weeks with six try assists in his past three matches as the Roosters have piled on 87 points. All the signs are there that the three-time premiership winner's confidence is back and his kicking game and defence have followed suit as his attack has clicked. Cleary has already racked up 10 forced dropouts, eight try assists and 15 tackle breaks since returning to the field in round four and he has the Panthers sitting pretty on top of the table as they prepare to enter the Origin period.

Stat Attack

Dylan Edwards has had 31 tackle breaks this season and is averaging a phenomenal 230 running metres per game. James Tedesco has busted 64 tackles and is churning out 216 metres. The two elite fullbacks sit first and second in the NRL for running metres with Edwards clocking up 2306 metres and Tedesco 2166.

