Roosters v Eels: Watson returns for Verrills; Russell back for Parra

The Tricolours, fresh off a big 44-16 win over the Titans, are about to enter an interesting four-week block that includes matches against the Eels, Sharks, Panthers and Raiders (away and without Origin stars).

Roosters coach Trent Robinson has urged patience over his star-studded side and their attack. They delivered in spades to score eight in Mackay.

However, they face no tougher ask in the NRL at the moment than the Eels, who have upset the Panthers and Storm this year in big matches.

Parramatta's big question mark in recent years has been their ability to win on the big stage and they'll get no better opportunity than to show last week's two-point win over the Panthers wasn't a one-off achievement.

The Rundown

Team news

Roosters: No late changes are expected. Sam Verrills (collarbone) is out with Connor Watson returning from a throat injury to take his place at hooker. Sio Siua Taukeiaho has been promoted to start for the suspended Lindsay Collins with Daniel Fifita the new man on the bench. Lachlan Lam and Naufahu Whyte remained in the squad when it was trimmed to 19 players 24 hours before kick-off.

Eels: Brad Arthur has named the same side that got the job done against the Panthers last week. Sean Russell joins the reserves list alongside Jakob Arthur and Mitch Rein after making a successful return in NSW Cup last week following rib and lung injuries.

Key match-up

Clint Gutherson v James Tedesco: The two club captains go head-to-head in a fullback battle to saviour in Brisbane. Both players are heavily influential for their respective sides with Tedesco's three-try haul against the Titans evidence of a man back in form with Origin approaching. Gutherson is having one of his best season's to date with his defensive efforts remaining at the forefront of his game.

Stat attack

Still on the fullbacks and it's no surprise the Eels (1836m) and Roosters (1779m) sit behind Penrith (1995m) in the kick-returns for yardage. Along with Gutherson and Tedesco, the back three for each club is crucial to getting their respective sides out of the red zone and into the opposition's half. Parramatta's position in this space is more commendable given they've been without Maika Sivo and Sean Russell to start the season.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story