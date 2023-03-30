Roosters v Eels: Hutchison steps up; Greig in for Paulo

Halfback Mitch Moses stood tall with the match-winning field goal to ease some of the pressure on last year's runners-up after a shaky 0-3 start to the season.

With Ryan Matterson back on deck and Junior Paulo and Reagan Campbell-Gillard leading the way through the middle, the Eels got in the grind with the Panthers and were able to come out on top in a high-quality contest.

The Roosters have had a week to freshen up after their impressive 20-18 victory over arch-rivals the Rabbitohs and will look to their own forward leaders in Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Victor Radley to set the platform for success.

After a shock first-up loss to the Dolphins, Trent Robinson's men have hit back with wins over the Warriors and Souths on the back of star recruit Brandon Smith finding his mojo and their back five churning out massive metres.

The Roosters have played four times at their shiny new home ground for three wins and a loss and they'll be keen to put on another good showing for the Tricolours faithful before putting their feet up and watching the rest of the round unfold.

Team News

Roosters: With Joey Manu serving a one-game ban for a high shot against the Rabbitohs, the versatile Drew Hutchison moves into the centres. Corey Allan has been added to the interchange along with Naufahu Whyte. The players to drop out in Wednesday's 24-hour update were Sandon Smith, Siua Wong and Elie El-Zakham.

Eels: Prop Junior Paulo will miss two games after taking an early guilty plea to a Grade Two Careless High Tackle charge so Wiremu Greig moves into the starting side and Jack Murchie joins the bench having recovered from a head knock suffered in Round 3. Jirah Momoisea, Ofahiki Ogden and Toni Mataele were omitted on Wednesday when the squad was trimmed to 19.

Stat Attack

The Roosters have won six of their past eight games against the Eels.

The Eels have not defeated the Roosters at Moore Park since 2008.

Roosters winger Joseph Suaalii scored four tries in two games against the Eels in 2022.

Eels winger Maika Sivo has scored four tries in five games against the Roosters.

Roosters lock Victor Radley will make his 100th NRL appearance.

Stats supplied by David Middleton, League Information Services, author of the official annual of the NRL.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story