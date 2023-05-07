Roosters v Cowboys: JWH set to return; Townsend in doubt

The Roosters have found form over the past fortnight after an up-and-down start to the season and will have taken plenty of confidence from holding the Warriors scoreless last week, with their goal-line defence and ability to soak up prolonged periods without the ball standing out in the 14-0 win.

The Cowboys did neither of those things well against the in-form Sharks last week and have been further rocked by suspension and injury ahead of their trip to Suncorp Stadium.

If their performances are to improve it’ll start with their work off the ball, with North Queensland currently possessing the highest missed tackle rate in the NRL, averaging out at 38 per game so far in 2023.

The Roosters have won five in a row against the Cowboys dating back to 2020, and in their two meetings last year the Tricolours outscored North Queensland by a combined margin of 60-22.

Team News

Roosters: Brandon Smith has been named despite being taken to hospital as a precaution after the game against the Warriors. Paul Momirovski (shoulder) is out with Drew Hutchison shifting to centre and Jake Turpin the new man on the interchange. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is back after being rested last week with Matt Lodge moving back to the bench. Fletcher Baker, Sam Walker and Nathan Brown all dropped out when the squad was cut to 19 on Saturday.

Cowboys: Heilum Luki returns following a hamstring injury to help counter the loss of Jeremiah Nanai to a four-match suspension. Chad Townsend (calf) has been named but if he can't get up for the game then Todd Payten has utility Ben Hampton in the reserves. Payten said on Friday the team would make a decision on Townsend on Sunday but he appears unlikely to play at this point. Brendan Elliot, Taniela Sadrugu and Jake Bourke were cut in Saturday's 24-hour update.

Stat Attack

The Roosters have won their past five games against the Cowboys.

Cowboys fullback Scott Drinkwater has scored three tries in two Magic Round games.

Roosters centre Joseph Suaalii has scored three tries in two games at Suncorp Stadium.

Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt has scored four tries in his past four games.

The Roosters have won all three Magic Round games since 2019.

Stats supplied by David Middleton, League Information Services

