Revealed: Every NRL team’s COVID vaccination status as awkward Storm dilemma emerges

The NRL only managed to finish the 2021 season amid outbreaks in New South Wales and Victoria by moving the entire competition to Queensland in July.

The country is slowly opening up, but largely only to vaccinated people and the rules in each state vary significantly.

Several players have spoken out against mandating the vaccine and it’s shaping up as a logistical nightmare for the NRL next season.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Storm), Luke Thompson (Bulldogs), John Asiata (Bulldogs), Dylan Walker (Sea Eagles), Api Koroisau (Panthers) and Jason Taumalolo (Cowboys) have reportedly been hesitant in getting jabbed.

Raiders football manager Matt Ford told the Canberra Times that the club have several unvaccinated players.

No players have publicly declared they will walk away from the game instead of being vaccinated.

The NRL has implemented protocols and told clubs to designate separate eating and bathroom areas for players who are yet to receive two jabs.

The protocols also restrict players who are unvaccinated or have only had one jab from using indoor gyms, public transport and going to the pub.

Additionally, they cannot have visitors at their home or attend other households.

The NRL has banned unvaccinated players in NSW from training with teammates until December 1.

NSW Health orders outline unvaccinated people can only gather for sport or exercise with “one other person or with your household”.

Under the health orders, if a team trains within a stadium precinct, an unvaccinated player cannot enter that facility.

That means unvaccinated players in NSW cannot train with teammates until those rules are eased - unless they’re using the club’s private grounds.

Those rules are slated to ease on either December 15 or when 95 per cent of the eligible population is vaccinated. NSW is expected to hit 90 per cent today.

A Raiders spokesperson said the ACT does not have the same rules and all their players are currently able to partake in pre-season training while adhering to the NRL protocols.

Queensland is currently COVID-free and there are no restrictions on unvaccinated people but the state is slated to open its borders on December 17 and those rules are expected to change.

Victorian health orders have mandated that all essential workers, which includes professional athletes, must have had two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine by November 26 in order to work in Victoria.

That means not only will the Storm’s squad need to be jabbed, but unvaccinated players at rival clubs will be unable to play away games in Melbourne.

Storm star Asofa-Solomona looks unlikely to join his teammates for pre-season next month after doubling down on his vaccination stance last week.

“Front line nurses speaking out. Ask the question, why are they willing to lose their job to not get the juice? What are they seeing that we don’t see,” Asofa-Solomona posted on social media last week.

Storm CEO Justin Rodski conceded there would be “significant implications” for Asofa-Solomona if he remained unvaccinated.

Asofa-Solomona has two years to run on his contract - worth $675,000 per season - and faces the possibility of being stood down over his stance.

“Clearly there could be implications for the club if we do have an unvaccinated player,” Rodski said.

“They won’t be able to train and therefore won’t be able to fulfil their contract, which clearly has significant implications on our club and on a player that’s being paid a lot of money.

“We want them to come and do a proper pre-season so that they’re ready to play.”

Source: foxsports.com.au