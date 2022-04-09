Raiders v Storm: Ricky keeps the faith; Storm unchanged

The Storm took the honours in both games in 2021 but the Raiders have fond memories of two emotion-charged wins in enemy territory at AAMI Park in round three, 2020 and also the 2019 qualifying final.

Based on last weekend's form it's hard to see the Raiders troubling the Storm, who dismantled the Bulldogs 44-0 a day after the Green Machine stalled in a 25-6 loss to Manly.

With Ryan Papenhuyzen in devastating form and star signing Xavier Coates running for 201 metres, the Storm reminded us yet again of the potency they possess and their ability to tear apart any side that isn't on song in defence.

The Rundown

Team news

Raiders: Ricky Stuart has named the same 17 as last week, with Tom Starling listed in the run-on side. There were no changes 24 hours before kick-off, with Xavier Savage and Ryan Sutton the two other players remaining in the 19-man squad.

Storm: Craig Bellamy has unsurprisingly named the same 17 that ran riot against the Bulldogs last week.

Key match-up

Cameron Munster v Jack Wighton: Two men with an uncanny ability to pick their team up and carry them home when the game is on the line. Both powerful runners with ball in hand, both capable of laying on a try for their outside men with a precision pass. Munster has formed a dynamic combination with the crafty and classy Jahrome Hughes while Wighton is shouldering much of the playmaking load as youngster Brad Schneider finds his way in the big time.

Stat attack

Ryan Papenhuyzen's 28-point haul against the Bulldogs is the second most ever in a game for the Storm. Matt Geyer holds the club record with 34 points courtesy of four tries and nine goals against Western Suburbs in 1999.

