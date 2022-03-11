Raiders v Sharks: Schneider named halfback; Mulitalo moves to centre

Canberra are without star recruit Jamal Fogarty and skipper Jarrod Croker while the Sharks are in a similar boat with Cam McInnes and Wade Graham sidelined.

The Friday twilight clash will also be the first in the NRL coaching career of new Sharks mentor Craig Fitzgibbon.

The rundown

Team news

Raiders: After debuting in round 11 last year against the Storm, Brad Schneider is back for his second NRL game, taking the halfback role in the absence of Jamal Fogarty (knee).

James Schiller debuts in the centres alongside Matt Timoko. Veteran centre Jarrod Croker will return via reserve grade.

Fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has kept Xavier Savage out of the 17 and former Bulldog Adam Elliott makes his club debut from the bench.

There were no changes in the 24-hour team list, with Matt Frawley and Xavier Savage the two reserves retained.

Sharks: Ronaldo Mulitalo starts in the centres with recruit Matt Ikuvalu on the wing and Connor Tracey not in the squad.

Teig Wilton replaces injured skipper Wade Graham in the back row, recruit Dale Finucane captains the side from lock and Andrew Fifita earns a bench spot in his first NRL game since a horror throat injury ended his 2021 season.

The Sharks also made no changes in the 24-hour team list, with Luke Metcalf and Jesse Colquhoun the two reserves retained.

Key match-up

Josh Hodgson v Blayke Brailey: In two reshuffled playmaking line-ups, the continuity of the respective No.9s will be critical to start the year. Veteran Raider Hodgson is the more accomplished ball-player and is in his last year at the club while Brailey is now something of a leader in the Shire despite being just 23 still.

Stat attack

The Sharks were eighth for try-assists last year with 72 while the Raiders were 12th with 64, highlighting the fact each club needs to brush up on their creative ball-playing if they want to be a force in 2022.

