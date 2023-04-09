Raiders hand Broncos first loss

Coming off a 41-point drubbing at the hands of Penrith last week and with only one win on the board in 2023, the Green Machine restored pride with a gritty defensive display.

It was clear from the outset that the Raiders were up for the fight and they opened the scoring in the fifth minute when Jamal Fogarty, Corey Horsburgh, Seb Kris and Matt Timoko combined to put Rapana over in the corner.

The Broncos hit back in the 16th minute when Selwyn Cobbo produced a freakish putdown in the corner despite the attention of two Raiders defenders.

On the half hour mark Rapana made it a double when he jumped into dummy half and carried three Broncos over the line with him to give Canberra 12-4 lead.

Raiders playmaker Brad Schneider made a mistake from the kick-off and the Broncos should have made them pay but Reece Walsh chose to try and flick the ball to Cobbo when he could have scored himself.

An offside penalty against the Broncos in the closing minutes of the half gave Jarrod Croker an easy shot at goal and the Green Machine led by 10.

The Broncos needed just three minutes in the second half to find their groove with Jordan Riki grabbing a try after Albert Hopoate made a mess of an Adam Reynolds grubber kick.

On the back of a Zac Woolford burst out of dummy half the Raiders marched down field and grabbed their third of the game when Hopoate flew high to bring down a Fogarty kick and plunge over wide out. Croker converted from touch to make it 20-10 to Canberra.

A lost ball by Hopoate 40 metres out from his own line put the Raiders under pressure but their defence stood tall even in the face of three consecutive six-again calls for Brisbane.

With eight minutes to play the Broncos set up a grandstand finish when Ezra Mam delivered the final pass for Jesse Arthars to cross in the corner with a spectacular finish.

The Raiders lost Rapana with three minutes to play when he copped an accidental knee to the head from Martin Taupau after taking a bomb.

Rapana suffered a bad head cut and was taken from the field on a medicab, leaving his teammates to put the finishing touches on their first win over the Broncos at Suncorp since 2010.

Match snapshot

Broncos back-rower Kurt Capewell left the field for a HIA in the third minute which he passed.

The Raiders lost their Captain's Challenge in the 15th minute after a Seb Kris knock on.

Broncos prop Thomas Flegler left the field in the 24th minute for a HIA after copping an accidental elbow to the face. He was ruled out for the rest of the match and looks set to miss Round 7 under the concussion protocols.

Broncos forward Jordan Riki was placed on report in the 32nd minute for a 'facial' on Hudson Young while he was on the ground.

Raiders prop Josh Papali'i left the field in the 37th minute for a HIA which he passed.

Jarrod Croker played his 293rd game for Canberra, the club's second most capped player all time behind Jason Croker (318).

The Broncos have trailed at half-time only twice this season - against the Dragons in Round 3 and the Raiders tonight.

Payne Haas (13 runs for 121 metres) was the only player from either side to run for more than 100m in the first half.

Raiders fullback Seb Kris celebrated his 50th NRL game with 171 running metres and six tackle breaks.

Broncos winger Selwyn Cobbo has scored 14 tries in his past 15 games at Suncorp Stadium.

Broncos prop Martin Taupau went on report in the 77th minute for a dangerous tackle.

Play of the Game

Broncos winger Selwyn Cobbo is enjoying a fine season with the competition leaders and has now scored in four consecutive matches. Cobbo's try in the 15th minute came courtesy of yet another Reece Walsh assist and a stunning putdown in the right corner despite the efforts of Seb Kris and Albert Hopoate to deny him. Cobbo rode the bump and got the ball down for the 21st try of his 31-game career.

What They Said

"Every game I've played with Rapa [Jordan Rapana] he's given 110 per cent for the jersey. That's what he has done his whole career. That's the sort of player he is. He could not do a whole pre-season but you just throw him a footy jersey and a ball and he'll go for you and tonight was no different. He's a bit groggy but I think he's OK." - Raiders captain Jarrod Croker

"We just weren't in the fight. We tried but we just lacked that little bit of energy and focus and all those things we have been doing just weren't quite there tonight. We knew the Raiders would be hurting from where they had been and we just weren't quite up to the challenge tonight. We're learning, we learn another good lesson tonight." - Broncos coach Kevin Walters

What's Next

The Broncos face the Titans at Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday night while the Raiders will have Jack Wighton back for their home game against the Dragons at GIO Stadium in Round 7.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story