Rabbitohs v Wests Tigers: Bunnies chase six straight; Bateman good to go

The Rabbitohs are the hottest team in the NRL with five wins on the bounce and they will fancy their chances of making it six when they host Wests Tigers at Accor Stadium.

The last time the Rabbitohs won five straight was late in the 2021 season as they marched towards the grand final and with their big guns firing on all cylinders their form looks every bit as ominous in 2023.

Standing in their way on Saturday afternoon is a vastly improved Tigers outfit that has won two on the bounce on the back of star recruits Api Koroisau, David Klemmer and Isaiah Papali'i and rising fullback Jahream Bula, who continues to impress.

Since debuting in Round 8 against Manly, Bula has averaged 153 running metres per game, busted 14 tackles and produced a couple of sensational trysavers on Nathan Cleary and Mikaele Ravalawa to ensure the Tigers came away with two morale-boosting wins.

The battle of fullbacks Bula and Mitchell, halfbacks Luke Brooks and Lachlan Ilias and hookers Koroisau and Damien Cook hold the key to a game that has taken on a whole new dimension with the Tigers finding form and confidence in recent weeks.

Team News

Rabbitohs: No changes in Friday's 24-hour update for the high-flying Rabbitohs who welcomed back Liam Knight in Round 10, adding more depth to a powerful forward rotation. Knight made 106 metres from 12 runs in 25 minutes of game time against the Storm in his first NRL match since May last year. Blake Taaffe is 18th Man.

Wests Tigers: John Bateman returns after being a late withdrawal from Sunday's game with a hamstring injury. The Englishman's return sees Asu Kepaoa go back to the bench and Alex Seyfarth to 18th Man. No changes in Friday's 24-hour update with Shawn Blore remaining in the 19 as the reserve.

Story first published by: NRL.com