Rabbitohs v Sharks: Burgess, Chee Kam to start; Hiroti in, Mulitalo out

Cronulla were July's biggest sliders in the top eight after three losses on the trot now mounting pressure on coach Craig Fitzgibbon and his side to reach the playoffs after a strong start to the year.

The Sharks are in all sorts on the injury front which hasn't helped their cause in the past month but defensively is where they've slipped up most, conceding 102 points in three matches.

Their attack has also hit a roadblock with the Nicho Hynes-led side unable to crack Penrith's defensive line in their loss to the premiers last start.

Coming up against a Rabbitohs outfit who, coincidently, knocked their opponents out of the premiership race in 2022 seems about fitting for where the Sharks are at currently.

The Rabbitohs have endured a tough representative period but the return of Latrell Mitchell last week spells dangerous signs for any opposition and the Bunnies - now at full strength - are ready to make a run to the finals.

Team news

Rabbitohs: Prop Thomas Burgess and second-rower Michael Chee Kam come into the starting side with Hame Sele (injured) and Jacob Host dropping out. Tallis Duncan is the new face on the bench. No changes in Friday's 24-hour update.

Sharks: Ronaldo Mulitalo has been ruled out in Friday's update after succumbing to the jaw injury which sidelined the winger last week and Newtown Jets outside back Mawene Hiroti has been called in for his first NRL game since Round 10 last season. Meanwhile, with Will Kennedy (hamstring) sidelined, Connor Tracey has been named at fullback. Jesse Colquhoun returns from suspension on the bench and Oregon Kaufusi goes out of the squad.

Original article by: NRL.com