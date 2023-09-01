Rabbitohs v Roosters: Taaffe No.1 man; Manu, Tupou ruled out

The two foundation clubs head into Round 27 in a three-way tie with the Cowboys on 30 competition points, but with contrasting points differentials that may prove crucial in the end.

A win alone should be enough to see the Rabbitohs through to the finals for the sixth year in a row, thanks to a 37-point differential advantage over the Cowboys, but it's more complex for the Tricolours.

A -38 differential means they need to beat the Rabbitohs and then likely rely on the Raiders and Cowboys losing to the Sharks and Panthers respectively.

The Roosters are undefeated in their last four games, their longest winning streak of 2023, while the Rabbitohs' form had been patchy ahead of a bye in Round 26, with their most recent game ending in a 29-10 defeat to the Knights.

There was little in it when they met earlier this year as the Roosters came out 20-18 winners, while the head-to-head record between them in recent times is evenly split with two wins apiece in their last four clashes.

The Rabbitohs have a four-win, four-loss record at Accor Stadium this season, while the Roosters will be playing at the venue for the first time this season and are winless in their past four visits there.

Team News

Rabbitohs: No changes in the 24-hour update, with Tevita Tatola named to start at prop and Jai Arrow going to the bench. Michael Chee Kam has been recalled to the back row in place of Jacob Host. Jed Cartwright, Peter Mamouzelos and Daniel Suluka-Fifita were cut from the squad on Thursday night.

Roosters: Daniel Tupou joined Kiwi superstar Joey Manu (hamstring) in dropping out of the squad on Thursday, after suffering a posterior cruciate ligament injury at training. That sees Corey Allan come in at centre and Junior Pauga join the squad on the wing. The side is otherwise unchanged, with Fletcher Baker starting in the front row in place of the suspended Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Angus Crichton joining the bench after overcoming a knee injury. James Tedesco (head knock) is good to go after missing last week's game.

Original article by: NRL.com