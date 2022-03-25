Rabbitohs v Roosters

After a sluggish round one loss to the Knights, the Tricolours were impressive in disposing of Manly last week while the Bunnies staged a stunning fightback in Melbourne's back yard to all-but steal what would have been a thrilling win.

Mitchell's long-range field goal was the high point of that dramatic finish and all eyes will be on the Souths superstar once again, with his knack of getting under the skin of his former Roosters teammates.

The Roosters have publicly admitted they need to not get caught up in the emotion of the occasion, in what is sure to be another enthralling chapter in rugby league's longest-running rivalry.

The Rundown

Team news

Rabbitohs: Taane Milne has been named at centre with Jaxson Paulo on the wing, after the pair switched mid-game last week. Skipper Cam Murray has been named to start after coming off the bench behind Siliva Havili in round two.

Roosters: Back-rower Angus Crichton has been moved to the bench with Nat Butcher named in the run-on side. Connor Watson has again been named to start at hooker with Drew Hutchison on the bench but they could again swap on game day. Sitili Topouniua suffered a head knock and failed his HIA against Manly but has been named to play while Joey Manu (knee) is also expected to be OK.

Key match-up

Sam Walker v Lachlan Ilias: Two young halfbacks who know what it's like to step into enourmous shoes: Walker into those of Cooper Cronk and Ilias, Adam Reynolds. The Souths rookie is two years the senior of Roosters teen sensation Walker, who did plenty of growing up in a rugby leauge sense last year. But for Souths to be a force they need Ilias to become the anchor between Origin trio Damien Cook, Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell.

Stat attack

Plenty are questioning the form of mercurial Souths pivot Cody Walker over the opening two rounds but you can't question his commitment; the five-eighth leads the competition for line-engaged runs with 29 in two games.

Source: nrl.com