Rabbitohs v Raiders: Peoples in for Host; Wighton makes return

Their last opponents in Dubbo, eventual premiers Penrith, put them to the sword with a 56-12 thrashing.

Not many would've predicted both those sides would be lining up a few months later in the big dance, but the Rabbitohs proved last year that a result like that can be a catalyst for change.

This week's opponents, the Raiders, are on a roll after upsetting the Sharks in Magic Round in dominant fashion.

Ricky Stuart's side have strung two wins together and look like a team to have turned a corner after a tough start to the year.

The Rundown

Team news

Rabbitohs: Only the one change for Jason Demetriou with luckless back-rower Jacob Host (shoulder) out, meaning Trent Peoples will come in for his second game of his NRL career. Peoples has been named to start after impressing on debut against the Broncos a fortnight ago. Hame Sele is included in the reserves as he looks to make his way back from a calf complaint. There were no changes when the squad was trimmed to 19 on Saturday.

Raiders: A change on Saturday with Adam Elliott coming in to the starting side at lock having recovered from illness and Corey Harawira-Naera dropping out. Jack Wighton returns from a two-match ban with Brad Schneider the man to make way in a big call by coach Ricky Stuart. The Raiders will go with two left-footers in their halves with Schneider named in the reserves. Zac Woolford gets another start at hooker. Prop forward Josh Papalii will play his 250th NRL game.

Key match-up

Cody Walker v Jack Wighton: The battle of the five-eighths will be key to watch on Saturday with Jack Wighton's return to the Raiders setting up an intriguing match-up between two Indigenous All Stars representatives. Wighton has missed the past fortnight through suspension with the Raiders going on a two-game winning run without him. Walker was dynamite against the Warriors in the first half last week and will want to replicate that against a Raiders' right-side edge that will need to be on high alert.

Stat Attack

Ill-discipline has been a bit of an issue for both sides in 2022 with the Rabbitohs (109) leading the unwanted stat in handling errors and the Raiders giving away the most penalties to start the year with 75. Canberra's 102 handling errors also ranks in the top five, indicating neither team is afraid at throwing the ball around but must also be willing to shut-up shop when required and get through their sets.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story