Rabbitohs v Raiders: Graham drops out; Woolford, Cotric return

Knocked off the top of the ladder after the Eels snapped their six-game winning streak, South Sydney will be hoping to get their season back on track when they host the eighth-placed Raiders at Accor Stadium.

Jason Demetriou's men are flying high with an 8-4 record this season but this may be their toughest test yet with Mitchell, Murray and Arrow called into Origin camps and centre Campbell Graham resting a sternum injury.

Meanwhile, Canberra are also coming off a loss but coach Ricky Stuart will only be without Blues call-up Hudson Young after veteran representative stars Josh Papali'i and Jack Wighton officially announced their Origin retirement this year.

Emotions are always running high with Stuart on the sideline, but the Round 13 clash is one full of spice with Wighton set to face South Sydney for the first time after signing a four-year deal with the club last month.

Hanging by a thread in the top eight, if the Raiders are to upset the red-hot Rabbitohs they will need to get their discipline in check and cut out the simple errors that cost them any chance of victory against the Sea Eagles last Sunday.

Team News

Rabbitohs: Campbell Graham withdrew from the squad on Friday due to the sternum injury which saw him pull out of the NSW squad this week. Jed Cartwright comes off the bench to start at centre in his place and Keaon Koloamatangi returns from a leg injury to join the interchange. Liam Knight is the man to replace Cameron Murray at lock, while Blake Taafe comes in at fullback for Latrell Mitchell. The new faces on the bench are Shaquai Mitchell and Tallis Duncan.

Raiders: The Raiders are without Hudson Young (Origin) and Elliott Whitehead (suspension) so Corey Harawira-Naera comes into the second row, Joe Tapine moves to lock and Pasami Saulo will play prop. Zac Woolford's return from a head knock at hooker pushes Danny Levi to the reserves. Nick Cotric makes his return from a hamstring injury via the bench. There were no changes in the 24-hour update.

Story first published by: NRL.com