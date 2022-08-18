Rabbitohs v Panthers: Graham, Ilias return; May back on deck

With Latrell Mitchell causing havoc at the back and Alex Johnston scoring tries for fun, South Sydney have won six of their past seven matches (including one Golden Point defeat) to find themselves just two points outside the top four.

The 2021 Telstra Premiership Grand Final rematch comes in the midst of a challenging run for the cardinal and myrtle, with games against the Cowboys (second) and Roosters (eighth) set to follow Thursday's heavyweight showdown.

Their focus won't be any further than this week, however, with the Panthers no doubt determined to put their last-start defeat behind them and set their sights on a complete 80-minute performance ahead of another finals campaign.

The Rundown

Team news

Rabbitohs: Latrell Mitchell has been named at fullback despite leaving the training paddock early on Monday with a groin issue. Centre Campbell Graham returns from a fractured cheekbone sustained in Round 16 so Jaxson Paulo goes to the wing and Izaac Thompson drops to the reserves. After dropping out late last week, young halfback Lachlan Ilias is back in the No.7 jersey but Thomas Burgess (groin) remains sidelined. Daniel Suluka-Fifita is back in the starting side after missing Round 22 with a back complaint so Hame Sele goes to the bench. There were no late changes for the Rabbitohs in the 19-man team update on Wednesday night.

Panthers: Fullback Dylan Edwards was a late scratching last week but returns from a sternum injury. Liam Martin has been cleared to play despite rolling his ankle against Melbourne while Taylan May was a late inclusion in the 24-hour team update. May's early return from a shoulder injury sees Sunia Turuva drop back to 18th Man. J'maine Hopgood has been called on to the bench in place of Scott Sorensen, who has withdrawn with a minor calf complaint.

Key Match-up

Alex Johnston v Brian To'o: With high-quality match-ups right across the park, Thursday's game could well come down to the chances created for the outside backs, and there's few better exponents of finishing than Johnston and To'o. With another double against the Eels, Johnston is on the verge of securing another Ken Irvine Medal with 25 tries in 20 games this year, including 11 in his last six. His matchup against To'o - a player with a contrasting game but similarly prolific finishing ability - will be fascinating to watch. No winger averages more metres (189.9) or runs (18.7) than the Panthers powerhouse, and his ability to get the men from the mountain on the front foot will be pivotal if they are to get the result in this one.

Stat Attack

With halves Jarome Luai (knee) and Nathan Cleary (suspended) sidelined, Penrith's completion rate has dropped from a competition-leading 82 percent to 75 percent in the last fortnight, the same rate as the Rabbitohs have this year. Despite South Sydney coming into Round 23 with the equal worst completion rate in the competition, it hasn't stopped Jason Demetriou's side from piling on the points, with the Rabbitohs ranking third for points and second for tries among all teams this year.

