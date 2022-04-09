Rabbitohs v Dragons: Taaffe, Moale named; Su'A returns from suspension

The Red V got some momentum during the pre-season trials and carried that into a strong first-up win over the Warriors but losses to Penrith, Cronulla and Parramatta have set them on their heels.

The Rabbitohs pushed the Storm to golden point in round two and then outclassed arch-rivals the Roosters in round three but they were no match for the Panthers in last weekend's grand final rematch.

Anthony Griffin's men have conceded 120 points in four matches and they could be in for a long night if the Rabbitohs' machine clicks into gear and Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker get hot.

The Rundown

Team news

Rabbitohs: Lebanon international Josh Mansour replaces Jaxson Paulo in the backline after being dropped in the wake of the round 1 loss to Brisbane. Mark Nicholls is out for up to eight weeks after scans confirmed a syndesmosis injury. He will be replaced by Tom Burgess in the front row. Davvy Moale and Blake Taaffe are the new faces on the bench. Siliva Havili dropped out of the squad named 24-hours before kick-off, with Hame Sele and Isaiah Tass named in jerseys No.18 and 19.

Dragons: A boost for the Red V with Jaydn Su'A back in time to face his former club. Su'A's return shifts Jack Gosiewski to the reserves. Moses Mbye retains the fullback spot with Tyrell Sloan dropping out of the 19-man squad named 24 hours before kick-off. Aaron Woods starts up front with Blake Lawrie moving back to the interchange.

Key match-up

Tom Burgess v Aaron Woods: The engine room will be full of match-ups this weekend but Burgess and Woods have been around long enough to know it all starts in the middle. Burgess had an unhappy night with his hands against the Panthers last week but gets a start with Mark Nicholls out. Woods returned from a hamstring injury against the Eels and will be better for the run.

Stat attack

Their teams may be struggling to find consistency but key playmakers Cody Walker and Ben Hunt have done everything in their power to provide a spark. Hunt tops the NRL for line engagements with 39 after four rounds and Walker sits second on the list with 31.

