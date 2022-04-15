Rabbitohs v Bulldogs: Taaffe in for Mitchell; Patolo set to start

The Rabbitohs had beaten the Bulldogs in the 2014 grand final just six months earlier so the Good Friday 2015 game presented Graham and his men with a shot at redemption.

A controversial late penalty goal handed the Rabbitohs an 18-17 win and left the Bulldogs seething and it's fair to say the bad blood between the teams still lingers, as evidenced by last year's fiery clash which ended with Souths winning on the scoreboard but losing Cody Walker and Keaon Koloamatangi to suspension.

With star fullback Latrell Mitchell sidelined by a hamstring injury, Walker will need to step up big time as the Rabbitohs look to continue their recent dominance of Good Friday clashes.

The Rundown

Team news

Rabbitohs: Blake Taaffe steps in to Latrell Mitchell's shoes at fullback just as he did during last year's finals series. Hame Sele is the new face on the interchange bench. No changes for Souths in the 24-hour update on Thursday.

Bulldogs: A change on Thursday with Corey Waddell dropping out due to injury and his place in the second row taken by Chris Patolo. The new bench player is Aaron Schoupp.

Kyle Flanagan again wears the No.7 after an assured performance against the Panthers. Ava Seumanufagai was a late inclusion last week at Patolo's expense and he remains in the squad after the 24-hour update.

Key match-up

Lachlan Ilias v Kyle Flanagan: The two halfbacks are accustomed to the glare of the spotlight and both showed in round five that they have what it takes to deal with the pressure. Ilias produced his best game since taking over Adam Reynolds' No.7 jersey as the Rabbitohs outgunned the Dragons, while Flanagan looked comfortable in his return to the top grade as the Bulldogs put up a brave fight against the premiers. At 21, Ilias is two years younger and 37 games less experienced than Flanagan, but the rising Rabbitoh is looking more assured by the week and could be ready to cut loose if the Dogs allow him too much latitude.

Stat attack

Damien Cook (245) and Cameron Murray (227) sit first and second for most tackles across the first five rounds of the NRL. Thanks in no small part to their efforts the Bunnies are conceding just 16 points per game while the Bulldogs have leaked an average of 22 points a match.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story