Rabbitohs v Bulldogs: Match Preview

Against an in-form Warriors side at a sold-out Go Media Stadium in Auckland, Cody Walker fired South Sydney to a 28-6 win which snapped a prior two-game losing run.

Saturday's meeting with the Dogs at Accor Stadium marks the last time they will play in Sydney until the final round of the season, with a tough run coming up which includes 'home matches' in Perth, Carins and on the Sunshine Coast.

The Bulldogs meanwhile crashed to arguably their lowest point in what has been a miserable few years for the club, as they were beaten 66-0 by a Knights side who went into the game sitting just one point ahead of them on the Telstra Premiership ladder.

A look at their recent record against South Sydney will do little to cheer them up this week either, given they have lost the last five meetings stretching back to 2020.

Both clubs have played seven games at Accor Stadium this year, with South Sydney winning four and the Bulldogs two.

Team News

Rabbitohs: Forward Michael Chee Kam is out, replaced by Liam Knight in the starting side. There are no other late changes at this stage. With Cody Walker, Cameron Murray, Damien Cook and Keaon Koloamatangi on Blues Origin duty, Dean Hawkins is the new five-eighth, Siliva Havili starts at hooker and Ben Lovett and Shaquai Mitchell come forward pack. Isaiah Tass returns following the birth of his first child on Sunday so last week's debutant Tyrone Munro goes to the wing and Richie Kennar drops to 18th man. Peter Mamouzelos and Tallis Duncan are the new faces on the bench.

Bulldogs: There are no late changes in the 24-hour update. Toby Sexton comes straight in at halfback having joined the club from the Titans on Tuesday. Matt Burton shifts to No.6 and Khaled Rajab drops out. A backline shake-up sees Jake Averillo move to fullback, Jackson Topine and Braidon Burns named in the centres and Blake Wilson come in on the wing for NSW Blues rep Josh Addo-Carr. Kyle Flanagan comes in on the bench while Hayze Perham and Paul Alamoti are out on the back of the 66-0 loss to the Knights.

Original article by: NRL.com