Rabbitohs overcome early injuries to sink Sharks

The victory will be especially pleasing for the Rabbitohs who had to overcome a heavy injury toll early in the game, with both Tavita Tatola and Jai Arrow unable to finish the match.

Arrow was reported in the broadcast to have suffered a hamstring injury, while Tatola failed his HIA after a head clash in the opening minute of the game while taking a hit up ended his night.

Cronulla forward Jack Williams also had his night ended early after also failing a HIA in the second half.

Played in front of a sold out crowd at PointsBet Stadium, the Sharks were in the match in the first half, despite many downplaying their chances with reigning Dally M Medal winner Nicho Hynes out with a calf strain.

However, fill-in number seven Braydon Trindall made the most of his time in the jumper in the first half, with his kicking game both in general play and converting tries - as well as an impressive try-scoring effort of his own - keeping the side in touch with an aggressive Bunnies outfit.

His opposite number Lachlan Ilias also impressed early, saving a try and scoring a try within minutes. His desperate effort denied Ronaldo Mulitalo in one corner, before he then opened the scoring for the game on the other side of the field in the ninth minute.

Scores were locked at 12-12 at halftime with Sione Katoa 39th minute try and Trindall's sideline conversion keeping the home side in the game.

Campbell Graham, fresh from a debut appearance as part of the Rugby League World Cup winning Kangaroos squad continued on his try-scoring ways in the match, with his second-half double sealing the deal for the visiting side.

Latrell Mitchell, who had earlier in the match caused a ripple of concern when he went down and was later limping with what was reported on the broadcast as a PCL issue, iced the result with a field goal in the 79th minute.

Match snapshot

Errors, errors, errors across the board. While the game was entertaining and intense in stages, both sides were guilty of making poor errors, with Sharks producing 14 and the Rabbitohs 13.

The Rabbitohs were able to defy the odds with a hefty injury toll, with a huge moment in the game happening in the opening minute of the game with Tevita Tatola going off for a HIA assessment after being involved in a head clash while taking the first hit up.

Jai Arrow - who had shifted to start on the bench, but was then called on to replace Tatola - reportedly suffered a hamstring injury and didn't return to the field.

The match was played in front of a big crowd at a sold out crowd at PointsBet Stadium.

The Sharks have won only one of their past nine Round 1 games.

The Rabbitohs have won three of their past four game against the Sharks and added to their tally tonight.

Sharks skipper Wade Graham was sent to the sin bin and put on report in the 66th minute after he made contact with the head of Davvy Moale.

Sharks for Braden Hamlin-Uele was also put on report in the match.

Play of the game

While the Sharks were unable to go on to claim the win, they did score one of the more impressive tries of the round so far, with Braydon 'Tricky' Trindall finishing off a special play involving plenty of soccer skills.

What they said

"We stuck to our processes ... I am very proud of our boys. Credit to Lachlan Ilias... I am very proud of him." - Latrell Mitchell, Souths Sydney Rabbitohs fullback

"I thought there was a lot of talk during the week about Nicho ... but I thought we were pretty gutsy tonight ... next man up mentality."- Braydon Trindall, Cronulla Sharks halfback

"It was looking like a great tussle, a bit of stop-start hurt us and we hurt ourselves every time we were looking like we could assert pressure, we didn't' do that and they did that better than us tonight."- Craig Fitzgibbon, Cronulla Sharks coach

What's next

Next week, the Sharks will head to CommBank Stadium to take on the Parramatta Eels on Friday.

The Rabbitohs will launch Round 2 with a match against Penrith Panthers at BlueBet Stadium on Thursday night.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story