QRRA to ref CRU grand final

Ned Carrick will referee the Premier Grade match between Kramer Ausenco Brothers and defending premiers Credit Corporation Harlequin. Jess Craig takes charge of the Women’s clash between reigning premiers Harlequins and Juggernauts.

Carrick is no stranger to the country having been here for work with the Port Moresby General Hospital and PNG Sustainable Development Program.

He said coming to PNG as a rugby referee is a first time thing and he expects to meet some familiar faces at the NFS on game day.

Carrick said he has seen a few CRU games on livestream and heard from those that have been here before, that there is a lot of passion during the game and he is looking forward to that.

As for ref Craig, it is her first time to PNG and her first refereeing experience outside Queensland. Although she travelled a lot across Australia for refereeing, she doesn’t hide her nerves. Craig admitted she is a little nervous, but is sure this will all go away once she gets on the field and the game is on. She is looking forward to experiencing a women’s grand final match in PNG.

Both Carrick and Craig joined CRU Patron Will Genia and Digby Ioane on a visit to Philip Aravure Community School in Gerehu on Thursday. They visited Port Moresby International School today as a lead up event to Saturday’s grandfinal showdown.

Meanwhile tickets for Pepsi CRU Grandfinal is selling out like hot cakes. They can be purchased at various centres. Tickets will also be sold at the NFS on game day.