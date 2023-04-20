Puara Clarifies His SP Hunters Exit

The former Guria and PNG LNG Kumul decided to join the Sepik team in the hope of using his experience to boost the standard of domestic rugby league competition in the country.

"For me to go down at the Digicel Cup level, I can see the big difference in the level of game between Digicel Cup and QRL Hostplus,” Puara said. "And for me to go down there, I can help the boys in the competition there using my experience so once they come to Hunters, they're ready for that level and we can see improvement in our SP Hunters team.”

He said: "The standard of domestic competition is dropping and so is the standard of the SP PNG Hunters.

"If we strengthen our local semi-professional competition, we will have a strong SP Hunters team."

The former SP PNG Hunters Hooker is happy to be leading the proud Sepik Pride team. He said we are all Papua New Guineans and we want to see the game growing.

"I am really happy and I don't regret my decision to join the Sepik Pride," said Puara.

Wartovo Puara Jnr was lured to the new Sepik franchise while in preseason training with the SP PNG Hunters.

Following his departure, Stanley Tepend, the SP PNG Hunters coach accepted his decision and wished him the best with his new club.

Puara will be captaining the EMK Sepik Pride into its inaugural season in 2023. The team has started strong with a 14 - 8 win against Gulf Isou in the opening round of the competition.