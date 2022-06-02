PRL To Witness Exciting Showdown

In the opening match tomorrow is the U/20 feature against Kone Tigers and Hohola Flies. The Tigers should beat Hohola Flies in an evenly contest. The same teams lock horns also in the senior A Grade Men’s match.

On Saturday, in the U/20 match, Hanuabada Hawks should beat Tarangau and Magani is tipped to beat Butterflies. On Sunday, Royals to beat Gulf West and Defence are out to topple Dobo Warriors, but can go either way.

Butterflies will be in to beat Magani, Paga Panthers should continue their winning form against Kone Storms and Hanuabada Hawks should walk over Tarangau if they keep their defense tight and leave no room for gaps.

On Sunday, in match of the Round, a fired up Royals will be out to beat Gulf West but should not take the Gulf boys lightly as they can turn the match around and should be a close encounter.

Dobo Warriors should beat Defence in the A Grade match.

In the Women’s division matches, the single match on Saturday sees the 2021 grand final rematch between defending premiers Hanuabada Hawks and runner up, Paga Panthers.

Hawks is tipped to win as they have been boosted with the inclusion of Joan ‘Jagu’ Logona and the ever-reliable centre pairing of Mareva Oda and Martha Molovia.

In Sunday’s two matches, Royals will definitely pile on the points against a Butterflies side still getting a feel of the women competition at PRL, and Gulf West should prove too strong for Dobo Warriors. Tarangau gets the bye for 2 points.

In the U/20 match, will be between Paga Panthers and Kone Storms at the National Football Stadium oval 1 as the curtain raiser to the Digicel Cup matches.

Paga is tipped to come home, but in a close score line.

Meanwhile, PRL Administrator, Meke Maino said the league at POMRFL would go ahead and allow only certified coaches at reserve bench areas on match days.

He said same goes with referees and touch judges with latest certification and be appointed to matches to keep up with the rule changes.