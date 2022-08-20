PRL Set For Finals

The Top 6 finals format has been confirmed at the leagues delegate meeting held this week, attended by club representatives.

After three consecutive weekends without games, due to election security issues. The Port Moresby Rugby League executive has assured clubs they are ready to host 2022 finals starting next Saturday 27 August 2022.

This year 12 clubs participated with the top 6 advancing to the play-offs starting next week.

Senior men, Top 6: Royals (Minor Premiers), Tarangau, Butterflies, Dobo Warriors, Kone Tigers and Gulf West

U20 men Top 6: Royals, Gulf West, Tarangau, Kone Storm, Hohola Flies and Kone Tigers.

Senior women top 4: Hanuabada Hawks, Tarangau, Royals and Gulf West.

1st and 2nd in each pool will be on bye in week 1 of the semifinals.

PRL Administrator, Meke Maino said all club presidents unanimously have agreed and are happy to move on with the finals for the next three weeks, with the grand final set for 17th of September.

In regards to the finals format, Maino explained in week one of the finals 1st and 2nd will be on before they meet the two winners of game one and game two in week two.

Maino also revealed that a major cash prize of K70,000 through major sponsor, SP Brewery is up for grabs, the amount will be equally rewarded to winners of the three divisions.