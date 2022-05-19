PRL to addresses forfeitures

Round 3 is anticipating more close matches this weekend as the 2022 competition ramps up amongst the 12 affiliated clubs.

According to PRL Administrator Meke Maino, in recent years the league had increased the number of teams to 14 but with the suspension of the Brothers and Souths rugby league clubs, they will only have a 12 teams competing this season. The 12 returning clubs this season have included 2021 grand finalists Hohola Flies (Premiers) and Tarangau (Runners Up).

Meke also raised the league’s concern with clubs not fielding women’s teams as seen in the past two rounds resulting in women’s matches being forfeited. He said the league is now addressing the issue with plans to create a women’s pool.

Meanwhile round 3 continues this weekend kicking off Friday with Paga Panthers and Royals in all divisions.

On Saturday Hawks have been tipped to beat Magani, Kone Tigers to account for Kone Storm, and Butterflies to beat Defence.

Sunday’s fixtures have Dobo Warriors up against Tarangau while Gulf West are tipped to stop defending champions Hohola Flies in the main game.