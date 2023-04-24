Pride hold off Lahanis

Inspired by the packed Pora oval, the Sepik Pride outfit took it up to the visitors from the opening exchanges and with unrelenting defense that kept them in the fight until the end.

The 2018 Digicel Cup title holder Lahanis were overwhelmed by a rousing welcome to the EMK Sepik Pride home ground for the first time on Sunday. Inaugural team captain, Wartovo Puara Jr led his team in presenting gifts accompanied by East Sepik Governor and club patron Allan Bird, ushered in by traditional dancing groups.

The Pora Oval was packed to capacity from as early as 11am as people of the Greater Sepik came in droves in anticipation for the big showdown.

The first 30 minutes of the game was tough and tight as both teams put up brick wall defenses.

The Lahanis big game experience and patience took a lot of punishment before they were able to weather the early storm with their first try to Captain Charlie Buka and converted to take lead 6-0.

At the back of some good momentum, Pride made the Lahanis pay when gun centre Joe Frank “the tank” powered his way over the defence for a 6 all score line.

Goroka Lahanis again opened the scoring in the second half courtesy of a penalty kick to lead 8-6.

But the Pride kept the adrenaline level going when they crossed for their second try to retake the lead 10-8.

Again the home crowded played a big part, getting behind their team in the next wave of attack. Pride scored their third try through number 3 Elijah Ewa, pushing the score to 14-8 in Pride’s favor.

The new franchise EMK Sepik Pride was so close to registering their second win of their maiden season, but missed two field goal attempts. In the end they had settle for a draw. Man of the match was Sepik Pride forward Muka Peter.

EMK Sepik Pride’s round 3 clash this Sunday will be against EPG Enga Mioks in Wabag.