 

Port Moresby Rugby League's 73rd Season Starts

BY: Loop Sports
09:56, May 7, 2022
31 reads

The Port Moresby rugby league and the oldest in the country kicked off its 73rd consecutive season yesterday.

Port Moresby rugby league Administrator Meke Maino Congratulated both Tarangau & Butterflies for having the honours to kickoff the new season in all 3 divisions. 

Tarangau came out victorious 12 - 10 in Under 20 while Butterflies turned the tables on Tarangau in the Seniors with the same scoreline of 12-10. 

Not so in the Senior Women, Butterflies despite turning up, could not make the numbers allowing Tarangau to win on forfeit. Today and Sunday round-one continues all the games of the 73rd season, an unmatched legacy.

Tags: 
Port Moresby Rugby League 2022
Author: 
Loop Sports
  • 31 reads