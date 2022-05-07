Port Moresby Rugby League's 73rd Season Starts

Port Moresby rugby league Administrator Meke Maino Congratulated both Tarangau & Butterflies for having the honours to kickoff the new season in all 3 divisions.

Tarangau came out victorious 12 - 10 in Under 20 while Butterflies turned the tables on Tarangau in the Seniors with the same scoreline of 12-10.

Not so in the Senior Women, Butterflies despite turning up, could not make the numbers allowing Tarangau to win on forfeit. Today and Sunday round-one continues all the games of the 73rd season, an unmatched legacy.