Is Ponga giving Knights value for money? Heat on Griffin after Dragons’ horror run: Jimmy Brings

But the bigger question Ponga is still yet to answer is are the Knights really getting value for money out of one of the NRL’s most naturally gifted players?

When Ponga inked what was supposedly a four-year deal worth $4.4 million in July of 2020 the view was Newcastle were a club on the rise and Ponga was the untapped superstar talent to take them to the next level.

The reality is it was only a two-year deal with options in Ponga’s favour for 2023 and 2024 which is simply poor management from Newcastle CEO Phil Gardener.

Why trumpet a four-year contract when it was only a two-year deal?

It’s this very reason the Dolphins have been able to circle and try and sell Ponga the vision of becoming the marquee signing for the NRL’s 17th team.

Whether rival clubs like it or not, Wayne Bennett is one of the best negotiators in rugby league.

Players choose to sign under Bennett in the belief his coaching magic dust can fine tune their game to a place it’s never been before.

There are countless examples of this over the years, the most recent being Cody Walker’s form on South Sydney’s run to last year’s grand final.

The noise coming out of Newcastle is Ponga is expected to sign an upgraded and extended contract with the Knights.

With his new contract to exceed $1 million a season the question plenty of people around rugby league are asking is has the gun no.1 really delivered?

Nathan Cleary delivers for the Panthers. Tommy Turbo delivers at Manly. James Tedesco and Luke Keary deliver for the Roosters.

Let’s not forget, the Knights have already invested in excess of $3 million in Ponga since he joined the club in 2018.

We’ve always been big subscribers to the old Johnny Lang line about statistics being like a box of matches – dangerous in the wrong hands.

In the case of the Knights fullback and whether he’s worth the big price tag, these figures from last season tell the story.

The Knights played 26 games last year including week one of the finals but Ponga missed the opening six weeks after off season shoulder surgery.

In 15 NRL matches in 2021, Ponga scored eight tries. Compare this with Alex Johnston scoring 30 tries, Tommy Turbo scoring 28, Jason Saab scoring 26, Josh Addo-Carr scoring 23 and Reuben Garrick scoring 23.

Tommy Turbo won the Dally M Medal despite only playing 18 NRL matches - three games more than Ponga - had 307 runs for a total of 3,220 metres and powered the Sea Eagles to within 80 minutes of a grand final.

Roosters captain Tedesco played 22 NRL matches in 2021, had 331 runs for a total of 3,333m and won back-to-back premierships with the Chooks in 2018-19.

Tommy had 32 line breaks and a 131 tackle busts in 2021 while Teddy had 18 line breaks and 148 tackle busts.

Ponga had 181 runs for a total of 1,695m, 8 line breaks and 69 tackle busts.

The jury is still very much out on whether Ponga will go down in the same league as Turbo, Teddy or the Melbourne Storm’s Ryan Papenhuyzen.

To date, it’s been more cruise control than genuine game-breaker.

FLANAGAN AND BARRETT FIGHTING FOR BULLDOGS CAREERS

The Kyle Flanagan situation at the Bulldogs quickly spiralled out of control when the no.7 finally won a recall to the NRL on Tuesday.

It’s worth remembering Flanagan also faced significant challenges during his tenure at the Sydney Roosters when he was dropped mid-season and then ultimately shown the door at the end of the 2020.

One thing you’ve got to give the Bulldogs new no.7 – he’s shown a fair degree of resilience to handle all the setbacks and continue to fight to save his career.

Flanagan, 23, has played 42 NRL matches at Cronulla, the Roosters and now the Bulldogs since making his debut in 2018.

After all the headlines Flanagan’s selection generated on Tuesday, Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett was quick to grab his new no.7 at Belmore on Wednesday morning and throw an arm around him.

Source: foxsports.com.au