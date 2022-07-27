Ponga ‘not hopeful’ of returning in 2022

After leaving the field eight minutes into last Friday’s clash with the Roosters, following a high shot which saw him fall and hit his head on the ground, Ponga said the rugby league community has rallied around him this week, with Storm star Ryan Papenhuyzen – who has faced his own concussion issues in recent times – among those to reach out.

Ponga said while his desire is to play again this year for Newcastle, he isn’t getting his hopes up.

“I’m not too hopeful for something [good], and then going in there and not getting what I want,” Ponga said about meeting the specialist.

“I want to play footy, obviously I want to be on the park.

“It’d be pretty gut wrenching [to be ruled out for the year], but at the same time I understand it’s my health and I guess that’s the priority.

“For me the process now is listening to the specialist and I am guided by what he says.”

Despite undergoing head injury assessments on five separate occasions in 2022, Ponga has averaged 128 metres and three tackle busts across 14 games for the Knights and played in all three State of Origin matches for Queensland.

Even if the advice is for him to miss the rest of the NRL season, the widow could remain open for the 24-year-old to be part of Australia’s squad for the World Cup which kicks off in mid-October.

“I would love to be involved, that’s the dream, that’s an opportunity of a lifetime,” Ponga said of his Kangaroos prospects.

“I am not thinking too far ahead though… obviously I would love to go away and be part of that squad and have that experience.

“But like I said I’m not going in hopeful for anything, because if I don’t get the result I want then I will just let myself down.”

In the absence of Ponga, Tex Hoy, who will move to the Super League with Hull FC next year, has been named at fullback for the Knights’ clash with the Bulldogs on Sunday at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story